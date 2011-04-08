Retail Sales For March Crush Expectations

Photo: monsieur paradis on flickr

Retail sales numbers for the month of March have crushed expectations, with 75% of the 17 retailers announcing today producing better than expected numbers.Poor weather, high gas prices, and a late Easter were expected to hinder sales, but they came in strong nevertheless.



This is good news for the consumer economy in the U.S., suggesting that plunge in consumer confidence is not yet hitting sales.

Here is a roundup of retail sales via MarketWatch:

Victoria’s Secret sales up 19%

Macy’s sales up 0.9%

Gap sales dropped 10%

Costco sales up 13%

Limited Brands sales up 14%

Buckle sales up 8.4%

Wet Seal up 4.7%

Target sales down 5.5%

