Here come retail sales...

Joshua Lott/Getty Images Shoppers walk with bags at Somerset Collection shopping mall in Troy, Michigan.

The latest data for retail sales will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that retail sales rose 0.1% month-over-month in June, according to Bloomberg.

Excluding autos, economists forecast that retail sales rose by 0.4%.

“The June retail sales report may have been dragged down by weakness in autos, but under the hood, the picture is likely to reveal that consumption continues to rebound well following softness in Q1,” wrote a Societe Generale team ahead of the report.

Last month, the Census Bureau reported that retail sales rose by 0.5%.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

