Here comes retail sales...

Retail sales are expected from the Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Sales growth for July is expected to come in at 0.4% over the prior month. Excluding autos, expectations are for a 0.1% rise and excluding autos and gasoline it is expected to rise 0.3%

Last month, retail sales rose 0.6%, better than the 0.1% expected by economists.

Stick here and we’ll have the number as it crosses the tape.

NOW WATCH: Couples improved their sex lives in a week with this one simple tip



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.