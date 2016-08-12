Here comes retail sales...

Retail sales are expected from the Commerce Department at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Sales growth for July is expected to come in at 0.4% over the prior month. Excluding autos, expectations are for a 0.1% rise and excluding autos and gasoline it is expected to rise 0.3%
Last month, retail sales rose 0.6%, better than the 0.1% expected by economists.
Stick here and we’ll have the number as it crosses the tape.
