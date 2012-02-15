January Retail Sales Come In Weird And Mixed

Photo: Flickr / Pondspider

UPDATE;Kind of a weird report.



Headline retail sales grew 0.4%, which was half the rate that analysts had expected.

On the other hand, retail sales ex autos grew at 0.7%, which is above what was expected.

There were really sharp negative downward revisions, with December core retail sales going from -0.2% to -0.5%.

Strange all around.

Here are some charts from the report.

Here’s the one big economic report of the day: Retail sales for January.

Finally, we’re starting to get some nice 2012 data.

Analysts expect headline growth of 0.8% and core sales (ex-auto and gas) of 0.5%.

Remember, December was weak but analysts are hopeful about the economy, so we shall see at 8:30 AM ET where things stand now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.