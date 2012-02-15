January Retail Sales Come In Weird And Mixed

Photo: Flickr / Pondspider
UPDATE;Kind of a weird report.
Headline retail sales grew 0.4%, which was half the rate that analysts had expected.
On the other hand, retail sales ex autos grew at 0.7%, which is above what was expected.
There were really sharp negative downward revisions, with December core retail sales going from -0.2% to -0.5%.
Strange all around.
Here are some charts from the report.
Here’s the one big economic report of the day: Retail sales for January.
Finally, we’re starting to get some nice 2012 data.
Analysts expect headline growth of 0.8% and core sales (ex-auto and gas) of 0.5%.
Remember, December was weak but analysts are hopeful about the economy, so we shall see at 8:30 AM ET where things stand now.
