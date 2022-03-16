Retail and restaurant sales edged to a new all-time high in February as Americans went shopping after the worst of the Omicron wave

A person shops at a Whole Foods grocery store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 10, 2022. Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Spending at US retailers and restaurants rose 0.3% through February as inflation intensified.

That came in just below the forecast for a 0.4% gain and marked a slowdown from January’s huge 4.9% jump.

The report signals demand eased somewhat as shoppers stared down even hotter price growth.

Americans reined in their spending boom through February as the coronavirus situation quickly improved and inflation soared to even higher levels.

Spending at restaurants and retailers gained 0.3% last month to a record $658.1 billion, the Census Bureau announced Wednesday morning. That landed just below the median forecast of a 0.4% jump from economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It also marked a significant cooling from January’s 4.9% gain.

The January sales total was revised to $656.1 billion from $649.8 billion.





Core retail sales, which strip out spending on cars and vehicle parts, rose 0.2% through the month, falling short of the 0.9% estimate. That also reflected an easing from a 4.4% jump in January.

The report shows demand starting to cool as shopping habits crashed into even stronger inflation. Data out last week showed prices for goods and services ripping 7.9% higher in the year through February, marking the fastest pace of inflation since January 1982. Month-over-month inflation also accelerated, signaling supply-chain pressures and soaring energy costs remained major headwinds for businesses. While the month saw daily coronavirus infections plummet and the country broadly reopen, the sales data suggests high prices cut into the pandemic-era spending boom.

This story is breaking, check back soon for updates.