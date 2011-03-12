Retail Sales Rise Right In Line With Expectations

Photo: AP
Headline: 1.0% increaseConsensus: 1.0% increase overall, 0.5% increase ex-autos
Details: Ex auto and gas, retail sales were up 0.6%.
Notably gasoline stations were up big, 1.4% month-over-month, and motor vehicle and parts dealers, up 2.3% month-over-month.
Electronics sales were also up a strong, 0.9% month-over-month.
Check out the full details from the Census bureau here >
