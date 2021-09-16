- Spending at US retailers and restaurants unexpectedly rose in August to $US618.7 ($AU843) billion, the Census Bureau said.
- The 0.7% jump trounced the average economist estimate of a 0.8% decline.
- The spending surge came amid soaring Delta cases, the renewal of some restrictions, and weak hiring.
Spending at US retailers unexpectedly rebounded in August despite soaring COVID cases and the reinstatement of some economic restrictions.
Retail sales gained 0.7% last month to $US618.7 ($AU843) billion, the Census Bureau announced Thursday morning. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected sales to drop by 0.8% through the month.
The print offsets some of the decline seen in July. That month’s sales were revised to $US614.3 ($AU837) billion from $US617.7 ($AU841) billion.
While sales are still well below their April peak of $US629 ($AU857) billion they remain above trend and significantly higher than pre-COVID levels. Consumer spending counts for roughly 70% of economic activity, and during a recession characterized by lockdowns and business restrictions, a resumption of typical spending activity is critical to reviving the broader economy.
Spending soared the most at nonstore retailers – which include e-commerce websites and pop-up stands – as such businesses enjoyed a 5.3% gain. Furniture stores saw a 3.7% jump in sales and merchandise retailers followed with a 3.5% increase.
Other sectors continued to see sales slide through the virus resurgence. Spending at electronics and appliance stores slid 3.1% in August, while sales at vehicle dealers and parts stores dropped 3.6%. Sales were flat in restaurants and bars, suggesting the renewal of some mask-wearing rules did little to dent Americans’ return to dining out.
