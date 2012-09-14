WEAK: RETAIL SALES RISE JUST 0.1% EXCLUDING OIL AND GAS

Photo: Flickr/garryknight

This is a mixed August retail sales report.On the one hand, retail sales grew 0.9% vs. expectations of 0.8%. But the previous month was revised lower from a gain of 0.8% to just a gain of 0.6%, meaning that the “beat” is coming off of a lower based.



Furthermore, excluding oil and gas, retail sales gained just 0.1% vs. expectations of a gain of 0 .4%. And last month’s report was revised from a gain of 0.9% to 0.8%.

So yeah, despite a topline “beat” this is not that pretty.

ORIGINAL POST: Big number coming up: Retail sales for August.

analysts expect them to increase 0.8% compared to a0.8% rise last month.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

