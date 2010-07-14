Sorry Intel, Retail Sales Just Missed Expectations

U.S. retail sales fell in June by -0.5%, which missed the street’s forecast for just a -0.2% drop.



Nevertheless, it is better than the -1.2% decline in May.

Stripping out auto sales, retail sales fell 0.1% in June vs. a consensus forecast of 0.0%.

Census Bureau:

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for June, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $360.2 billion, a decrease of 0.5 per cent (±0.5%)* from the previous month, but 4.8 per cent (±0.7%) above June 2009.

Total sales for the April through June 2010 period were up 6.8 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The April to May 2010 per cent change was revised from -1.2 per cent (±0.5%) to -1.1 per cent (±0.2%). Retail trade sales were down 0.6 per cent (±0.5%) from May 2010, but 5.0 per cent (±0.7%) above last year. Nonstore retailers sales were up 12.1 per cent (±2.1%) from June 2009 and gasoline stations sales were up 8.8 per cent (±1.8%) from last year.

See the full release below.

