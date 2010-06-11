Retail Sales Miss Expectations By A Mile

U.S. May retail sales fell 1.2% vs. an expected 0.2%. Ex-automotive sales, retail sales still fell, down 1.1% vs. an expected 0.1% rise.



Peter Boockvar via The Big Picture highlights that the prime culprit was building materials sales, saying “HOWEVER, building materials were the main swing factor, falling 9.3% m/o/m after 2 months of strong gains. If you take out gasoline and building materials, sales rose .1%, thus the headline prints look messy but looking under the hood it’s not as bad as it seems.”

The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for May, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $362.5 billion, a decrease of 1.2 per cent (±0.5%) from the previous month, but 6.9 per cent (±0.7%) above May 2009. Total sales for the March through May 2010 period were up 8.1 per cent (±0.3%) from the same period a year ago. The March to April 2010 per cent change was revised from +0.4 per cent (±0.5%)* to +0.6 per cent (±0.4%).

Retail trade sales were down 1.4 per cent (±0.5%) from April 2010, but 7.4 per cent (±0.7%) above last year. Gasoline stations sales were up 20.2 per cent (±1.8%) from May 2009 and nonstore retailers sales were up 15.6 per cent (±1.8%) from last year.

