Retail Stores Are Dying

Joe Weisenthal

Here’s a great quick pair of charts from Jefferies. The top chart shows the rent trend for offices. The bottom trend shows the rent trend for physical retail stores.

Screen Shot 2014 03 31 at 9.11.55 AMJefferies

It’s a great demonstration of a cyclical decline vs. a secular decline. Offices aren’t going anywhere, and so with the economic recovery, the cost of rents have bounced back nicely.

Retail is getting gobbled up by various trends, including e-commerce (the hollowing out of malls and department stores is well established. So there’s no rental recovery at all. The distinction couldn’t be more clear.

