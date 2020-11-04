Photos show boarded-up windows in top shopping districts as retailers brace for Election Day fallout

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

The 2020 presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has retailers preparing for the worst.

Shop windows across major cities have been largely boarded up to protect against violent protests and looting, while shopping districts stand ready to implement defensive measures to counter any violence.

Retailers lost between $US1 billion and $US2 billion in the last wave of civil unrest, which occurred after the police killing of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed.

While President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been crisscrossing the US on the campaign trail, construction crews have been getting to work installing fortifications for stores across the country.

Fearing civil unrest stemming from the contentious contest between Trump and Biden, retailers have begun boarding up their shops in preparation for violent encounters, civil unrest, and looting that could result in billions’ worth of property damage. Plywood and metallic covers now shield many store fronts.

Shopping districts electing to stay open have implemented emergency plans in case the day turns violent, using heavy-duty trucks to control protests. With the election results not likely to be known on election night, because of an influx of mail-in and absentee ballots, the unrest could spread to later in the week.

Retailers are hoping to avoid a repeat of the looting and vandalism that took place after the police killing of George Floyd, unrest that resulted in between $US1 billion and $US2 billion in damage, insurance claims show. Protests have resumed more recently in Philadelphia, where a Walmart was looted following the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. at the hands of police on October 26.

Take a look at the scene across America as retailers hunker down and hope for the best (but are preparing for the worst).

Retailers are expecting Election Day to be the catalyst for civil unrest as a turbulent campaign season amid a pandemic comes to a close.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

Violent protests in recent months have encouraged retailers to be prepared for anything to avoid the billions in losses that were suffered over the summer.

Mark Makela/Getty A looted retail store in Philadelphia.

The past few weeks in Philadelphia have seen looting in response to the killing of Wallace, prompting the deployment of around 1,000 National Guardsmen.

Mark Makela/Getty A looted retail store in Philadelphia.

In Los Angeles, stores lining the famed Rodeo Drive will be closed and access to the street itself completely restricted.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

Known for its high-end shopping experience, retailers there include Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Cartier, and Hermes. Their windows are hidden by plywood.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

Police began restricting access to the street on Monday just before midnight.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

The street will remain closed until it’s deemed safe to reopen, which might not be anytime soon as ballots will be counted in the days and weeks following Election Day.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

Unbreakable window glass is also in high demand but short supply, leading one supplier, Riot Glass, to turn away new clients to service existing ones.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

ServiceChannel, a broker for construction work, has seen $US20 million in invoices placed through its platform for work stemming from potential civil unrest concerns.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

Elsewhere, snowplows and salt-spreader trucks will limit access to popular shopping areas.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

It can cost upwards of $US30,000 to fortify a storefront, depending on its size — a price not all shops can afford.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

That’s why some retailers are just focusing on flagship stores, like the Saks Fifth Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Gary Hershorn/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

To the south in SoHo, Business Insider’s Steven Tweedie discovered that Louis Vuitton stores were taking to metal sheets for protection.

Steven Tweedie/Business Insider

And unlike some of its competitors, Louis Vuitton opted for metal plates painted in its signature colour.

Steven Tweedie/Business Insider

Here’s what the retailer’s Michigan Avenue store in Chicago store looks like where police are trying to spread the message “Don’t loot in Chicago” as “officers will take action against anyone intent on spreading chaos,” USA Today reported.

MOE ZOYARI/Reuters Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

The phenomenon has even spread into the outer boroughs of New York as just across the river in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Tweedie also noticed the Levi’s Store boarded up.

Steven Tweedie/Business Insider

Brand-name retailers aren’t the only stores affected as small businesses are also doing their best to protect themselves.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

Small business owners in New York City, for example, are debating whether to stay open or close early; to fortify or take their chances; to hide their merchandise or to leave it as is.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Retail stores boarded up in advance of Election Day.

In Washington, DC, US government buildings surrounding the White House are also increasing their fortifications in preparation for Tuesday night.

Samuel Corum/Getty Washington, DC, in preparation for Election Day.

Access to the White House has been severely restricted with a non-scalable wall partially hiding the South Lawn and iconic South Portico.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Washington, DC, on Election Day.

