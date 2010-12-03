Markets Are Rallying, As Retailers Are Blowing Out Estimates Left And Right

With a little bit less than 90 minutes to go until the US market, futures are near their highs of the morning.



What’s helping are retailers announcing November numbers that are better than expected

Some ones we’ve seen:

Macy’s 6.1% vs. estimates of 5.0%.

The Limited up 10% in November

The Gap up 4% vs. estimates of 2.6%.

Target up 5.5%.

