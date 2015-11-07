Consumer and retail news: 10 things you need to know today

Shake Shack on Instagram

1. Shake Shack sales crush expectations — and the future looks bright.

Same-store sales at restaurants open for at least one year were up 17.1%, against the estimate for 10.6%. It raised its guidance for 2015 revenues to up to $US190 million, $US10 million more than Wall Street expected.

2. Men’s Wearhouse says Jos. A. Bank is in trouble.

Men’s Wearhouse shares are crashing after the company said subsidiary Jos. A. Bank’s decision to scale back on its outrageous discounts hit foot traffic and sales.

3. Girl Scout cookie prices are rising.



After years of holding prices steady, Girl Scout councils are boosting cookie prices to $US5 a box from $US4 a box.

4. CiCi’s Pizza rebranding effort results in a new logo and motto.

After 30 years, CiCi’s will have a new motto and new logo. The new motto is “beyond pizza”. The all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant is also revamping the look of its 450 nationwide locations.

5. Campbell’s Soup has a new enemy.



The soup company is seeing slow sales, and it’s possible it’s because of El Nino. The unusually warm weather for this time of year is slowing down business for the company.

6. Peet’s Coffee & Tea faces lawsuit.

Peet’s just got sued by a customer who says its 12-oz serving size isn’t as advertised and is actually less than what you pay for.

7. Noodles and Co. will close 16 of its restaurants.



Company officials from the fast-casual chain reported a net-income loss of $US9.8 million for the third quarter on Thursday. This dent in sales will result in the chain closing 16 of its restaurants.

8. Burger King might release a new item.

Burger King is tapping into its customers’ ’90s nostalgia with the introduction of a Surge slushie. Burger King has quietly added frozen Surge to the nutritional info section of its website, although no one has actually reported seeing the Surge slushie on menus yet.

9. Nissan gets involved with collegiate athletics.

Nissan is launching a multi-year campaign to sponsor athletic events and programs at 100 colleges nationwide. The campaign will put Nissan’s name onto signs at stadiums and arenas in football, basketball, baseball and other sports at 27 colleges and universities by the end of December, and at 100 schools in 2016.

10. A grocery store apologizes for rude commercial.

Woolworths has apologised and withdrawn an advertisement in which fitness guru Michelle Bridges calls people who grow their own fruit and vegetables “freaks”.

