MAP OF THE DAY: The Geographic Distribution Of America's Biggest Retailers

The annual monster report on retail is out from Citi.Analyst Jeff Black identified expansion in the southeast as a key trend. This region represents 23% of store bases and 25% of population, so there’s room for growth.



Another trend is a reduction in cold climate stores to 35% from 39%. These regions are known for high volatility in sales depending on weather.

We picked out maps of 15 big retailers.

