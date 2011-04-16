MAP OF THE DAY: The Geographic Distribution Of America's Biggest Retailers

Photo: Citi
The annual monster report on retail is out from Citi.Analyst Jeff Black identified expansion in the southeast as a key trend. This region represents 23% of store bases and 25% of population, so there’s room for growth.
Another trend is a reduction in cold climate stores to 35% from 39%. These regions are known for high volatility in sales depending on weather.
We picked out maps of 15 big retailers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.