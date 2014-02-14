Something Has To Give Here

January retail sales data were not good by any measure, and they have economists trying to fit the puzzle pieces together today.

The chart above — from Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro — does an excellent job of illustrating the frustration. Recent retail sales data just don’t square with recent jobs data.

“Something has to give,” says Dutta.

“There is a widening disconnect. Either retailers stick with it and stay confident on the expectations that sales will improve, or they will be forced to cut employment dramatically.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.