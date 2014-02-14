Something Has To Give Here

Matthew Boesler
Retail sales versus employmentRenaissance Macro

January retail sales data were not good by any measure, and they have economists trying to fit the puzzle pieces together today.

The chart above — from Neil Dutta, head of U.S. economics at Renaissance Macro — does an excellent job of illustrating the frustration. Recent retail sales data just don’t square with recent jobs data.

“Something has to give,” says Dutta.

“There is a widening disconnect. Either retailers stick with it and stay confident on the expectations that sales will improve, or they will be forced to cut employment dramatically.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.