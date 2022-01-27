Australian retail investors are resisting the 'winds of change' shaking global markets, experts say, even as a cloudy economic outlook rattles institutional investors. Photo: Getty Images

As institutional investors flee from global markets, Australian retail investors are sitting tight.

More than half of investors surveyed by eToro said they would back their strategies, even as inflationary pressures rock global markets.

What’s more is that an increasing number of them are prepared to take greater risks for larger short-term returns, as 24% prepare to invest in crypto.

Even as confidence in the Australian economy and global markets continues to slide, retail investors are standing firm and avoiding selling at the “first signs” of market turbulence.

According to the findings of eToro’s “Retail Investor Beat”, a global survey of retail investors in a range of asset classes, confidence in the Australian economy has remains low, increasing to 46% in December, up only slightly on the already-low 44% clocked in September.

At the root of the plunging confidence are serious concerns about surging rates of inflation sweeping major economies, forcing central banks to act in kind. Just yesterday, the US Federal Reserve signalled that it would do everything necessary to cool the hottest inflation recorded in close to 40 years, including a rate hike as soon as March.

In Canada, the state of play is teetering on similar levels of alarm. Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem has come under an avalanche of pressure to raise interest rates, after leaving the central bank’s cash rate on hold at 0.25% on Wednesday.

And in Australia, global inflationary pressures are starting to register a local reading as well. On Tuesday, headline inflation soared to 3.5% for the year to December 31, and a spike of 1.3% through the December quarter, driven by rising petrol prices and the increasing cost of new dwellings.

Even still, investors remain intent on riding the dip. More than half of the investors surveyed by eToro said while inflation posed the biggest risk to their investments, they wouldn’t reposition their portfolios as a result.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at eToro, said even though certain risks will challenge markets in the year ahead, and investors have pivoted to stocks that would benefit from a trending rise in interest rates, “there’s little indication” they are jumping ship.

“Retail investors are, in effect, sticking to best practices for investing — avoiding selling at the first sign of turbulence and ensuring they have a thesis which thinks about the right long-term approach, not short-term gain,” Laidler said.

“Our latest Retail Investor Beat suggests investors are confident in their investments despite the cloudy economic outlook,” he said.

“Over the past two years retail investors have stolen a march in many ways over their institutional competitors and seem to be allocating their investments shrewdly with an eye on future developments.”

Laidler reasoned that the same thinking could be behind their strategic defensiveness on “every day” tech stocks like Microsoft and Apple, which have stood firm and provided no shelter for the rest of the Nasdaq, which has in recent weeks been abandoned by investors.

“Ultimately no one has a better handle on the situation ‘on the ground’ than an everyday investor who has to go to the supermarket to buy groceries or fill their car with fuel,” Laidler said.

“The same logic extends to continued confidence in tech stocks such as Microsoft and Apple.

“These companies are used by everyone, every day, making them ‘defensive tech’ stocks which people believe will continue to be used even if the global economy is struggling.”

However, close to a third of respondents reported to have taken a more aggressive line, placing bets on more speculative assets while the market is still running hot. Unsurprisingly, it was Bitcoin that emerged as a crowd favourite.

As many as 30% of eToro’s retail investors said Bitcoin offers itself as the best investment buying opportunity over the next three months, even as it suffers one of its largest declines — a major 50% plunge from all-time highs — and investors hide out for “crypto winter”.

Of the platform’s investors already exposed to crypto, 30% said they were motivated to invest in the asset class because it’s speculative, and promised the strongest short-term gains, while 27% they invested because they believed it is an “attractive store of value”.

Looking ahead, 24% of eToro users who haven’t yet invested in crypto assets say they plan to this year, which would even out the platform’s investor profile significantly, giving the asset class close to an even share of investment to those made in the local bourse.

As it stands, eToro’s investor makeup leans heavily toward the Australian Stock Exchange, which accounts for 66% of the platform’s retail investments, followed by global stocks, making up 28% of investments, and crypto investors, which account for 22%.