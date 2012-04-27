Retail Investors Are A Lot Smarter Than You Would Think

Photo: Shane Adams on Flickr

Despite stereotypes to the contrary, retail investors are right more often than not.Paul Tetlock and Roger F. Murray at Columbia Business School and Eric Kelley at University of Arizona found that net buying activity by retail investors positively predicted stock returns for 1-3 months, during a period from 2003 to 2007.



The study found that some retail investors must be trading on good information:

This evidence suggests aggressive retail investors trade on information that others aren’t yet aware of, and that a stock’s price takes some time to reflect this information. Professor Tetlock explains, “Suppose there are a relatively large number of physicists in the United States who know a lot about microchips. They may know something about AMD, the microchip producer that stock analysts on Wall Street don’t know. We should see newswire stories with many positive words about AMD start to appear in the weeks after the physicists started buying AMD, when the market and the financial press become aware of that private information. And it does turn out that aggressive buying usually precedes positive news.”

Of course this doesn’t mean they make money, Tetlock explained in an email:

A key argument is that individual retail traders may have poor performance even though they trade, as a group, in the right direction. One likely cause of this discrepancy is that retail traders incur trading costs even when they trade in offsetting directions. For example, suppose 12 retail traders buy a stock, while 10 retail traders sell the stock. Our findings show that stocks like this one, which are purchased on net by retail traders, tend to increase in price, which would tend to help the retail traders’ performance. Yet the 22 retail traders might have poor overall performance because they incur trading costs on all 22 of their trades, not just the 2 net trades that correctly predict the stock’s return.

