The Retail Industry Is About To Absorb Major Costs From The New 'Chip Card' Security Overhaul

The massive Target data breach compromised the credit and debit card information of 40 million consumers and spotlighted the enormous payment card fraud problem in the U.S.

It’s also drawn attention to the looming payment card security overhaul that’s coming to the U.S. over the next five years, called EMV, or the “chip card” standard. For consumers, EMV will be most recognisable as a chip on credit and debit cards that works as an embedded microprocessor.

But while the new EMV standard may help reassure customers about the security of their cards, the costs of upgrading — particularly for the retail industry — will be steep, and the amount that could be saved in terms of mitigated fraud may not ultimately be worth the cost to upgrade. The EMV standard will rollout over time, and as it does, other security solutions will become available that may in fact be more secure than chip cards. Also, for the e-commerce industry in particular, a decrease in card-present fraud will most likely cause a spike in card-not-present fraud.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence we look at what the EMV standard is, how much it will cost to implement, how much it could save in terms of mitigated fraud, and whether or not the upgrade will ultimately be worth its cost. We also examine who the potential winners and losers could be in the switch over.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

