(Alexander Bogatyrev, SOPA Images, LightRocket via Getty Images)

Australian retailers have kicked off hiring sprees as they gear up for NSW and Victoria reopening.

There are currently 55% more short-term jobs advertised than at the same time last year, the employment marketplace revealed.

And the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has predicted Australians will splash out $11 billion over the Christmas period.

As NSW and Victoria inch closer to 70% vaccination rates on the path to reopening, major retailers and hospitality companies are leading a hiring blitz.

Employment marketplace Seek said it currently has 20,000 casual jobs on its site, with 5,000 of these based in NSW.

It has recorded 55% more jobs than at the same time last year, and 22% more than the same time in 2019.

Stephen Tuffley, director of sales and service at Seek said the job vacancies signal confidence that the reopening plans leading to the end of 2021 will stick.

Supermarkets Coles and Woolworths have both launched massive hiring sprees in the past month as they reckon with the continuing demand of online shopping and disruptions caused by COVID-19 exposures.

Coles said it is adding more than 7,000 positions across its food and liquor divisions and Coles Express, with Woolworths currently advertising for 1,000 roles; a number expected to rise as Christmas nears.

Kate Langford, general manager of stores at Big W, said the discount department store is currently hiring for 3,500 casual roles across Australia.

Langford said the retailer was expecting “a really busy Christmas as NSW and Victoria reopen.”

Similarly JB HiFi said it is adding 1,500 staff to its books across the country, and Endeavour Group which includes Dan Murphys and BWS will add 4,400 positions.

On Tuesday Australia Post announced it was looking for 1,600 permanent and fixed term staff, along with another 3,300 Christmas casuals across the entire business.

“We’re on the lookout for people to join us and help deliver and process record volumes,” Australia Post’s Sue Davies said.

Australians spent $3.7 billion online in August, a jump of 20% compared to July, with the national postal service delivering more parcels in August than it did during Christmas last year.

It said it is currently delivering two million parcels across the country every day, with an internal report revealing that online shopping grew by almost 32% over the 2020-21 financial year.

Australia Post has experienced significant supply chain issues in recent weeks, which led it to suspend collections from e-commerce retailers in NSW, Victoria, and the ACT in early September.

Almost every major retailer has foreshadowed a difficult year ahead due to global supply chain issues, an issue they say may impact delivery times and stock availability into Christmas.

To avoid stock shortages and strike cheaper shipping deals, many big players have been forced to order larger quantities of merchandise and open new warehouses to carry it.

JB Hifi, for example, has ordered an extra $200 million of goods but is still facing shortages of high-end electrical goods from manufacturers like Apple and Microsoft.