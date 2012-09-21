8 Retailers With Really Smart Homepages

Photo: Reebok.com

Retail websites have one big glaring goal: get people to buy things.How are they supposed to do that?



There are four essential elements of a homepage that every retail website has to do well, explains customer experience optimization firm Maxymiser:

The lead, attention-grabbing image has to be engaging and compelling

Make sure customers know about the big sales immediately

Navigation that is simple, easy, and effective

Customers who already know what they want need to be able to search and find it quickly

Maxymiser compiled a list of eight websites that are doing things right on their homepage right now, and they described why the designs work.

