8 Retailers With Really Smart Homepages

Kim Bhasin
reebok website

Photo: Reebok.com

Retail websites have one big glaring goal: get people to buy things.How are they supposed to do that?

There are four essential elements of a homepage that every retail website has to do well, explains customer experience optimization firm Maxymiser:

  • The lead, attention-grabbing image has to be engaging and compelling
  • Make sure customers know about the big sales immediately
  • Navigation that is simple, easy, and effective
  • Customers who already know what they want need to be able to search and find it quickly

Maxymiser compiled a list of eight websites that are doing things right on their homepage right now, and they described why the designs work.

Lowe's (lowes.com): The site uses hero imagery — something that pops and is out of the ordinary — and product imagery in new and different ways to engage customers.

Lacoste (shop.lacoste.com): Strong, compelling calls-to-action encourage specific consumer behaviours.

Kohl's (kohls.com): Product-focused, but scroll-down approach encourages customers to experience a range of products right from the start.

Diapers.com (diapers.com): Strategic top navigation let customers shop across sites with a single cart and easily reorder their stuff.

The Gap (gap.com): Strategic top navigation educates consumers on lesser known brands and sites.

The Knot (theknot.com): Planning a wedding? Odds are good you'll soon need help with home décor, pregnancy, and babies. Top navigation serves as a constant reminder of extensive expertise.

Yoyo.com (yoyo.com): The site offers customers guidance and categories to help them search smarter.

Now head over to the world of brick-and-mortar

Inside Dubai Mall, The Biggest Shopping Mall On The Planet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.