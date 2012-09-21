8 Retailers With Really Smart Homepages

Photo: Reebok.com
Retail websites have one big glaring goal: get people to buy things.How are they supposed to do that?
There are four essential elements of a homepage that every retail website has to do well, explains customer experience optimization firm Maxymiser:
- The lead, attention-grabbing image has to be engaging and compelling
- Make sure customers know about the big sales immediately
- Navigation that is simple, easy, and effective
- Customers who already know what they want need to be able to search and find it quickly
Maxymiser compiled a list of eight websites that are doing things right on their homepage right now, and they described why the designs work.
Lowe's (lowes.com): The site uses hero imagery — something that pops and is out of the ordinary — and product imagery in new and different ways to engage customers.
Lacoste (shop.lacoste.com): Strong, compelling calls-to-action encourage specific consumer behaviours.
Kohl's (kohls.com): Product-focused, but scroll-down approach encourages customers to experience a range of products right from the start.
Diapers.com (diapers.com): Strategic top navigation let customers shop across sites with a single cart and easily reorder their stuff.
The Knot (theknot.com): Planning a wedding? Odds are good you'll soon need help with home décor, pregnancy, and babies. Top navigation serves as a constant reminder of extensive expertise.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.