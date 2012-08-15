Retail Workers Reveal The Annoying Little Things That Customers Do

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Most retailers adopt the mantra that the customer is always right.But retail employees often get the shaft. Thousands of them recently vented about their experiences on Reddit.



Here are some of the most annoying experiences they had with customers, edited only for clarity.

There’s a Walmart story:

“I work at Walmart stocking shelves in the grocery department. During one busy day a woman came up to me with a crying kid, probably about 5 years old, and said (exact quote) “my kid is p—ing me off, watch him for me while I go get some things.”

I told her that it wasn’t my job to watch her kid and that I had to go in back and do things and he couldn’t come with me anyway, so then she told me she was going to walk away and leave her kid there and if anything happened to him it would be my fault. So I told her if she did that I was going to take her kid to customer service and tell them he was lost and have them page her until she came back.”

At a cell phone company:

“I had someone try to pay cash for their phone bill once. Over the phone, because dollars have a serial number.”

At McDonald’s:

“I had a customer ask: “whats the difference between the 4 piece nugget meal and a 6 piece nugget meal, besides the price of course?” I just looked at him and said “2 nuggets”, and he was actually surprised. I think he was hoping something else would come with the meal, but I don’t know why.”

At the grocery:

“I was working and this little girl said to her mum “whats he doing mummy” she replied “putting stuff on the shelf”. the little girl ask “why?” and then the mum said “because he didn’t go to college.”

At the bookstore:

“You’d be surprised how many people came in and asked us to help them find a book that they knew nothing about. We’re pretty good at figuring out what people need, but when they don’t know the author, title, or anything about the book, it’s pretty much impossible. My favourite ones were people who insisted we should be able to find a book because “I told you! The cover is red!”‘

And at the zoo:

“A woman asked me how much it would cost for her son to go into the tiger exhibit to pet/play with the tiger. She wasn’t very happy when I told her that absolutely no one was allowed in with the tiger.”

