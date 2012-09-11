America's Retailers Are Getting Ready For A Big Holiday Season

Containers and products ready for export wait to be loaded on to ships at the Italian Port of Salerno.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

New shipping data suggests retailers are expecting a good holiday season.From the National Retail Federation:



Import cargo volume at the nation’s major retail container ports is expected to increase 8.5 per cent in September compared with the same month last year, and strong increases are expected into the holiday season despite talk of a possible strike at East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, according to the monthly Global Port Tracker report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

“Retailers are bringing in more merchandise for the holiday season this year. The question at some ports is whether longshoremen will be on the docks to unload it,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said. “Regardless of what happens with contract talks, retailers have contingency plans in place to ensure that merchandise reaches store shelves in time and that there is no disruption for shoppers.”

