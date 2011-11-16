The Biggest Retail Chain Liquidations Of 2011

Photo: Chris Green / Shutterstock.com

As the holiday season approaches, many domestic retail industry chains are struggling to grow sales in the the face of high unemployment and increasing competition for customers. To illustrate this trend, About.com’s Barbara Farfan has compiled a list of Retail Store Closings in 2011 (via Mish).



Borders, Blockbuster, and GameStop rank at the top of the list with the most planned store closings this year.

Although the report notes that U.S. retail store openings are expected to outpace the number of store closings in 2011, there are still 97 major retails chains that will — or already have — shut down at least one location this year.

