Ruby Tuesday has quietly closed 147 restaurants since late January. Here's the full list.

Ruby Tuesday has quietly closed 147 restaurants since January 23 and scrubbed them from its website.

Ruby Tuesday has been shedding locations for years as it struggles to win younger consumers, and its casual dining concept makes it especially poorly positioned to weather the pandemic’s sudden shift to delivery.

Business Insider cross-referenced information provided by data aggregation company AggData and closures reported by local news sources to find all 147 permanently closed restaurants.

“Yesterday don’t matter if it’s gone,” go the lyrics to the Beatles song “Ruby Tuesday,” the namesake of the casual dining restaurant chain.

Ruby Tuesday’s leadership may have taken those words to heart. Since late January, the brand has been quietly shutting down restaurants and scrubbing them from its website without so much as a peep. Ruby Tuesday was already rapidly shedding locations in the last few years, but the pandemic has meant even greater losses for the brand.

Business Insider reviewed information provided by AggData to find out exactly how many Ruby Tuesday locations have disappeared since January 23. AggData compiles business location data from across the internet. We compared a list of Ruby Tuesday locations from January 23 against one from April 20, and we cross-referenced those closures with closures reported by local news media.

A spokesperson for Ruby Tuesday declined to confirm the list of restaurant closures, but sent Business Insider the following statement:

“During these uncertain times, and after careful consideration, we have made the decision to close select locations in an effort to better position our restaurants for future business. We value the dedication and hard work of all our employees and we greatly appreciate all those who support us. We will continue to work hard to make the Ruby Tuesday brand even stronger for the future.”

Ruby Tuesday’s brand has been in dire need of reinvention for a long time. Even before the pandemic, the chain was struggling to retain existing customers and attract a new generation of younger customers. Moreover, casual dining concepts like Ruby Tuesday, which rely on filling sit-down dining rooms in order to generate a profit, are especially poorly positioned to make it through the pandemic.

For a full list of Ruby Tuesday restaurants that have closed since January 23, see below:

1135 Broad Street, Sumter, SC

191 Dorman Centre Drive, Spartanburg, SC

Cherrydale Point, 6 State Park Road, Greenville, SC

Magnolia Mall, 2701 David Mcleod Boulevard, Florence, SC

120 Columbiana Circle, Columbia, SC

Dutch Square, 511 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC

346 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort, SC

2285 Whiskey Road, Aiken, SC

1940 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA

101 Matthew Drive, Uniontown, PA

Route 611 1055 North 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA

1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

Limerick, 18 Lightcap Road, Building 701, Pottstown, PA

Lock Haven, 281 1/2 Hogan Boulevard, Mill Hall, PA

Montgomeryville, 650 Cowpath Road, Lansdale, PA

1132 Ravine Street, Dickson City, PA

1121 Lincoln Highway East, Chambersburg, PA

3995 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA

7331 Broadview Road, Seven Hills, OH

315 Rivers Edge Drive Milford, OH

1001 North Court Street, Medina, OH

Kings Mill, 5456 Kings Centre Drive, Mason, OH

Lima, 2404 Elida Road, Elida, OH

Kenwood, 7800 Montgomery Road Space 14, Cincinnati, OH

6061 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH

Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall, 2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY

Times Square, 585 7th Avenue, New York, NY

Binghamton, Harry L. Drive and Reynolds Road 2838, Johnson City, NY

3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads, NY

3595 Route 66, Neptune, NJ

4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, NJ

Brick, 1875 Route 70, Lakewood, NJ

500 Marketplace Boulevard, Hamilton, NJ

1302 Freehold Raceway Mall, Freehold, NJ

Deptford Clements Bridge Road, Deptford Mall 1A, Deptford, NJ

2320 S. Jeffers Street, North Platte, NE

108 First Avenue Place, Kearney, NE

100 Sw 28th Avenue, Minot, ND

3915 32nd Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND

1512 Winkler Mill Extension, Wilkesboro, NC

160 Smithfield Crossing, Smithfield, NC

1457 Benvenue Road, Rocky Mount, NC

6201 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC

2139 Rockford Street, Mt. Airy, NC

5th Street 2950 West 5th Street, Lumberton, NC

Durham Hwy, 54 210 Nc Highway 54, Durham, NC

Westwood Village Road 6412 Sessions Ct., Clemmons, NC

110-A Highway 12 W, Starkville, MS

1803 Pikes Point Place, McComb, MS

2110 Highway 72 West, Corinth, MS

1218 West Pearce, Wentzville, MO

135 St. Roberts Boulevard, St. Robert, MO

2825 South Glenstone Avenue, Springfield, MO

2510 North Baltimore Street, Kirksville, MO

Tiffany Springs, 9770 NW Prairieview Road, Kansas City, MO

2300 Missouri Boulevard Jefferson City, MO

Columbia Plaza, 2010 Bernadette Drive, Columbia, MO

35500 Van Dyke Avenue, Sterling Heights, MI

1375 E Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI

30901 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI

1023 E Pickard Street, Mt. Pleasant, MI

6800 Eastman Avenue, Midland, MI

499 Dickerson Road, Gaylord, MI

8711 East 34 Road, Cadillac, MI

15397 Waldron Way, Big Rapids, MI

6083 B Drive North, Battle Creek, MI

11 Main Street. Suite 14, Westbrook, ME

55 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham, ME

58 Stephen King Drive, Augusta, ME

649 Turner Street Suite 1A, Auburn, ME

Marley Station, 7900 Governor Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD

1 Premium Outlets Boulevard Suite #800, Wrentham, MA

Lincoln Plaza, 537 Lincoln Street, Worcester, MA

50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA

2813 Highway 14, New Iberia, LA

100 Tiger Way, Georgetown, KY

3451 South Us Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN

515 East Southway Boulevard, Kokomo, IN

Michigan Road, 9106 Wesleyan Road, Indianapolis, IN

8133 East 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN

Taylorsville, 3715 West Market Place, Edinburgh, IN

2304 North Wayne Street, Angola, IN

5530 Scatterfield Road, Anderson, IN

6565 North Illinois Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL

2263 Memorial Drive, Waycross, GA

1306 Us Hwy 82 West, Tifton, GA

47 Highland Crossing, East Ellijay, GA

796 Highway 400 South, Dawsonville, GA

167 Steven B. Tanger Boulevard, Commerce, GA

1685 South Highway 27, Carrollton, GA

513 Mall Boulevard, Brunswick, GA

6708 Tyrone Square, St. Petersburg, FL

299 Sw 26th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL

11401 University Boulevard, Orlando, FL

2171 Post Oak Lane, Marianna, FL

3635 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL

The Avenues, 10300 Southside Boulevard #242, Jacksonville, FL

6329 Newberry Road, Gainesville, FL

21301 Town Commons Drive, Estero, FL

Bellaire Plaza, 2695 N Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL

2514 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL

1851 Pine Island Road NE, Cape Coral, FL

Waterford Commons, 905 Hartford Turnpike Route 85, Waterford, CT

811 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT

150 Universal Drive North, North Haven, CT

Tempe Marketplace, 27 S. McClintock Drive Lot 15, Tempe, AZ

4415 East Monroe Street, Phoenix, AZ

2915 Kazi Street, Jonesboro, AR

311 Merchants Walk, Tuscaloosa, AL

30500 Highway 181 Suite E, Spanish Fort, AL

McGregor Square, 3930-2 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL

258 Highway 78 West, Jasper, AL

113 Walker Street, Gadsden, AL

301 Ruby Tuesday Lane, Ft. Payne, AL

901 Fairhope Avenue, Fairhope, AL

6076 Alabama Highway 157 NW, Cullman, AL

710 Colonial Promenade Parkway, Alabaster, AL

