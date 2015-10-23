Here's what this year's holiday hiring looks like at America's big retailers and shipping companies

Some companies crank hiring for the holiday rush.

In research note, RBC Capital Markets looks at the hiring plans for several big retail and transportation companies for the coming holiday season.

The biggest holiday hiring spree comes from Amazon, planning to hire 100,000 workers for the big holiday rush, up from 80,000 in 2014.

The authors of the note observe that this big hiring push could lead to impressive overall jobs numbers in the next few months:

“If we assume this rate of increase on average over the 2014 retail hiring levels and bake in the average non-retail level of growth of the last 3 years (which is probably conservative), the seasonally adjusted private payroll gains for October and November shake out to 265/285K respectively.”

Here’s how many people the companies are planning to hire for the holiday season, in thousands:

