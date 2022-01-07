The retail and hospitality sectors have taken their biggest spending hit since Delta lockdowns, ANZ says

Spending levels are dropping to levels unseen since lockdown, ANZ says, as people stay home amid rising case numbers. Photo: Getty Images

National spending levels have plummeted to levels unseen since the Delta lockdowns.

Shops and cafes have been hit particularly hard, as residents in NSW and Victoria lock themselves down.

ANZ’s head of Australian economics says “a big issue this time is there is no government support”.

Shops and cafes are suffering their biggest spending hit since Delta lockdowns, as people opt against leaving their homes amid surging Omicron case numbers.

National weekly spending data from ANZ for the week to January 5 shows that overall spending dropped sharply after the Christmas period, as residents of New South Wales and Victoria grew cautious and started to avoid leaving their homes.

Spending levels in Sydney plummeted to extreme lows through the week, sinking to the lowest levels seen in the city since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

ANZ’s head of Australian economics David Plan said it’s become clear that consumers have locked themselves down.

“The data shows starkly how behaviour is impacted by surging case numbers even without government intervention,” he said.

“A big issue this time is there is no government support as we aren’t formally in lockdown. It will be interesting to see how governments, federal and state, respond to this.”

According to ANZ, overall spending in Melbourne specifically, and Victoria overall, is not as low as it was during the prolonged lockdowns of 2020, and is expected to recover faster than it did last year.

The same can’t be said for Sydney though, where ANZ senior economist Adelaide Timbrell suggests interstate travel restrictions have taken a greater toll.

“ANZ-observed spending has also fallen sharply in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia since the Christmas trading period, with spending in all states a little lower than 2021’s out-of-lockdown levels,” she said.

In the week leading up to the New Year, ANZ reported a “routine dip” in grocery spending after the Christmas trading peak, while spending across the hospitality sector took a sharp tumble compared to previous years.

According to the bank, spending at bars, cafes and restaurants across the country fell 24% between Christmas eve and the week ending on January 2, compared to declines of between 18% and 20% over previous years, and an even smaller drop at the end of 2019.

Timbrell said spending on dining across all states has been weaker than previous years as well, with particularly steep falls compared to previous years in South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales.

“This is likely due to a mix of hospitality closures due to Omicron outbreaks, lack of access to food delivery and cautious behaviour by prospective customers about spending time in public.”

According to Apple mobility data during that same week, around half of the gains made in mobility since the Delta wave have since been reversed by the wave of Omicron cases tearing through the country, particularly in NSW.