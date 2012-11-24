These Charts Show Why The GOP Isn't In As Much Trouble As You Think

Photo: Resurgent Republic

Right now, the GOP is reeling from a loss that was unexpected, a result from an electorate that was unanticipated, and a future that is altogether uncertain. Still, there’s a lot to take encouragement from when you get into the demographic data.



One major source of encouraging data for the GOP comes from Resurgent Republic’s 2012 post-election survey.

The reality is, now that the GOP understands the electorate, the party can adapt to it. To do so, they’ll have to take a hard look at these numbers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.