Resumes Flying Out Of Redmond, Sunnyvale*

First Round Capital’s Josh Kopelman has conducted a decidedly unscientific survey to gauge rank and file sentiment at Microsoft and Yahoo, but we believe the results: Employees at both companies are looking for the exits.

Also, we’re completely impressed with his survey methodology — polling people via Facebook’s SocialAds platform. We’re going to have to borrow that one for ourselves.

