Writing, rewriting, and perfecting your résumé are some of the most important steps in any job-search process. Streamline your one-page pitch by eliminating these nine words and phrases that hiring managers hate seeing.

Here are 18 more résumé pitfalls to avoid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.