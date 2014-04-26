How To Write A Resume That Will Get You A Job At Google

Trying to land one of those highly coveted jobs at Google? Get in line.

The New York Times’ Thomas L. Friedman recently interviewed Laszlo Bock, Google’s head of people operations, to find out what the search behemoth looks for in job candidates.

When Friedman asked him what he likes to see on resumes, Bock said: “The key is to frame your strengths as: ‘I accomplished X, relative to Y, by doing Z.'”

For example, Bock explained that most people would simply say, “I wrote editorials for The New York Times.”

But a stand-out resume might say: “Had 50 op-eds published compared to average of 6 by most op-ed [writers] as a result of providing deep insight into the following area for three years.”

“Most people don’t put the right content on their resumes,” Bock said.

To read more of Bock’s best advice for job seekers, check out the full interview here.

