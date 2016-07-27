The king of New York City's power lunch has officially closed, but a fan just bought its sign for $96,000

The Four Seasons restaurant has some pretty dedicated fans.

The famed Midtown Manhattan power lunch spot, which closed July 16 for an upcoming relocation, is now auctioning off its furniture, dining ware, and signage.

The auction is currently being held in the middle of the landmark restaurant’s dining room floor, which could explain why prices have soared.

This morning, The Four Seasons’ sign — which was estimated by the Wright auction house to sell for between $5,000 and $7,000 — sold to an unknown bidder for a whopping $96,000.

Other highlights: A pair of the famed Ludwig Mies van der Rohe-designed chairs sold for $17,000, while the accompanying ottomans sold for $18,000. A set of four branded ashtrays, meanwhile, sold for $10,000.

At #fourseasons auction/dismemberment: doing it in the actual space surely has helped bring wild prices pic.twitter.com/Q21r4UclNT

— Paul Goldberger (@paulgoldberger) July 26, 2016

You can see all the auction’s results on Wright’s website.

