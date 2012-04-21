How Portfolio Managers Really Feel About The Market And The Economy

Photo: Business Insider

Barron’s is out with its latest Big Money Poll of portfolio managers, getting their takes on what the market and the economy will do over the coming year.Here is a quick summary of some key results:



55% of investors are either bullish or very bullish. Just 14% are bearish or very bearish.

Technology and finance are the two sectors expected to do best over the next 12 months.

Utilities are the least popular sector.

Just 2% (!) of respondents are bullish on Treasuries. 81% are bullish.

52% see inflation as likely over the next 12 months. Just 4% anticipate deflation.

77% of respondents think the EU will survive.

55% don’t approve of what the Fed has done.

66% of respondents think Obama will win re-election.

But over 70% of respondents think Romney will be better for the economy and the stock market.

