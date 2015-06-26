Restricting the use of antibiotics may not help stop the spread of superbugs

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Restricting the use of antibiotics to stop the spread of superbugs may actually lead to more multiple drug resistance, according to mathematical modelling.

Antibiotic resistance is a major public health threat with scientists warning that we’re heading back to a world where a simple infection can kill.

Uri Obolski and Lilach Hadany of Tel Aviv University and colleagues used a mathematical model and medical records data to show that drug restriction may also lead to results opposite of those desired.

The study is published in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

