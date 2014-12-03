Restricting Eating To Daytime Only Will Help Keep The Weight Down

China Photos/Getty Images

Research using mice suggests that restricting access to food to 8 to 12 hours a day, rather than allowing constant access, may help prevent and even reverse obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The results suggest that this time-restricted eating affects the balance of bacteria found in the gut.

The results of two studies in the journal Cell Metabolism suggest that the occasional “cheat days” on weekends did not undo the benefits of time-restricted eating in mice.

Dr Satchidananda Panda of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, tested time-restricted feeding in mice under diverse nutritional challenges.

The results will prompt new studies to test if a change in eating patterns is a cost-effective first step towards prevention and treatment of obesity-related diseases.

