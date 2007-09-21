Restricted Stock Partners Sells 20% To Pequout

Online trading platform Restricted Stock Partners announces it has landed a Series A round with Pequot Ventures. Two-year-old RSP, which runs a proprietary network for buyers and sellers of restricted securities, won’t disclose the size of the round. But RSP CEO Barry E. Silbert, via a spokesman, tell us he sold 20% of the company to Pequot. Release



