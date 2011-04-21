Restrepo Co-Director Tim Hetherington Killed In Lybia

Photojournalist and Oscar nominated documentary filmmaker Tim Hetherington, who co-directed the acclaimed Restrepo, passed away today from injuries sustained after he was caught in mortar fire on Tripoli Street in the besieged Libyan town of Misrata.



Tim Hetherington was 41 at the time of his passing. Getty photographer Chris Hondros was among the same group that came under fire. He is listed in critical condition after sustaining brain injuries.

The two men were travelling on the main thoroughfare leading through the centre of Misrata when they came under fire from Muammar Gaddafi’s forces, which have been attacking the rebel-held town for seven weeks.

Tim Hetherington last posted to his Twitter account the following message on April 19th:

“In besieged Libyan city of Misrata. Indiscriminate shelling by Qaddafi forces. No sign of NATO.”

