Glenn Beck Rally Rounds Up The Most Valuable Media Audience In America

The New York media industry is full of people who like to imagine that the rest of the country is just like them – coffee-sippers who wear fashion-forward sweaters and listen to NPR.



But it’s not.

For proof, look no further than the images we’ve gathered here from Glenn Beck’s rally in D.C. last weekend.

Whatever you want to call them – tea baggers, birthers, truthers, patriots, right, wrong, or just “Americans” – these are the people powering some of the most lucrative enterprises going in media today.

To wit:

Fox News host Glenn Beck has an TV audience of about 2.1 million and earns about $32 million running a mid-sized media empire of his own. Today he launched a news and opinion website called The Blaze.

Fox News dominates the cable news ratings.

Rush Limbaugh is in the second year of a $400 million, 8-year deal.

The Drudge Report remains a firehose of traffic online.

CBS’s Two And A Half Men draws about 11 million more viewers than AMC’s Mad Men.

