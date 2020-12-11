This $250,000 vintage Land Rover is actually brand new and can be customised endlessly — tour the 'NA-V8'

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

The Twisted NA-V8 is a modern Land Rover Defender built to classic specifications, yours for a base price of $US250,000.

Part of the reason the Twisted NA-V8s start are so expensive is because they are all so customisable.

You can specify anything you want, from exterior colours and interior trim to engine power output.

It’s designed to compete against the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Any turkey with more than $US100,000 can walk into a Mercedes-Benz dealership and walk out with a G-Wagen. Want something infinitely more customisable? Look to Twisted Automotive. Just be ready to pay a bit more.

Twisted is a Land Rover Defender reconstruction company that specialises in highly customised builds. No two Twisted products are alike, since no two customer tastes are alike. The trucks use V8s sourced from the Chevrolet Corvette and body panels and a chassis built from original Land Rover specifications. But don’t be fooled â€” they’re brand-new vehicles, just built on a 25-year-old design.

Recently, I got to take out the company’s NA-V8 90 demo car, which is based on the Defender 90. The inside was awash in quilted leather. Prices for the NA-V8 90 start at $US250,000.

Keep scrolling to get a closer look at it. And then read our review!

The Twisted NA-V8 90 is based on the Defender 90 but has a Corvette engine and a luxurious interior.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

Prices start at $US250,000, which is a lot.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

But that quarter of a million dollars buys you incredible customisation options and attention to detail.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

This is the demo vehicle I tested out. It’s covered in black quilted leather.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

It was buttery-soft to the touch.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

There was also contrasting green stitching to match the truck’s exterior colour.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

You can get it with either a manual transmission or an automatic transmission.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

The NA-V8 90 specifically only has two doors but these two jump seats fold down to make a second row.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

Of course, because it’s based on a Defender, there are off-roading capabilities.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

Can you imagine this interior but with lilac leather? If you can think it, chances are that Twisted can build it.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

All around the truck, you’ll find Twisted Automotive badges.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

The NA-V8 90 is powered by the LT1 V8 engine that’s from a Chevrolet Corvette.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

It’s good for a claimed 455 horsepower, but you can have it tuned to different power outputs if you want. My test car made 525 horsepower.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

But! A supercharged V8 is also available if you want a claimed 650 horsepower.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

Basically, driving a Twisted is to have the looks of an original Defender but with today’s creature comforts.

Twisted Automotive. Twisted NA-V8 90.

The NA-V8 is designed to compete against the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. Which would you rather have?

Kristen Lee Twisted NA-V8 90.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.