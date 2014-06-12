Restoration Hardware Is Ripping Higher

Shares of luxury home goods retailer Restoration Hardware are up more than 11% after hours following a better-than-expected earnings report.

Restoration Hardware reported first quarter adjusted earnings of $US0.18 per share against expectations for $US0.14, on revenue of $US366.7 million against expectations for $US347.7 million.

The company also raised its fiscal-year adjusted earnings view to earnings per share $US2.24 to $US2.30 on revenues of $US1.86 billion to $US1.89 billion.

“RH continued to outperform the home furnishings industry by a wide margin in the first quarter of 2014,” CEO Gary Friedman said.

Net revenues increased 22% on top of a 38% increase last year. Comparable brand revenues increased 18% on top of 39% last year, with a 57% two-year growth period that is tops in the industry.

Friedman added that once the company’s real estate transformation in North America is complete, it expects to deliver sales of $US4 billion to $US5 billion annually, with operating margins in the mid-teens and “significant” free cash flow.

