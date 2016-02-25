Restoration Hardware is getting destroyed

Shares of Restoration Hardware dropped 20% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter results.

The company said in a statement that although orders were up in the quarter, it experienced shipping delays from certain vendors.

Also, markets that were affected by the energy sector underperformed, including Canada and Texas.

And, the company’s effort to boost sales through a marketing campaign did not work out as expected.

