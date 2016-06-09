Restoration Hardware is plummeting after slashing its outlook

Restoration Hardware shares fell as much as 14% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company cut its outlook for the year.
The luxury-furnishings retailer lowered its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings per share to a range of $1.60 to $1.80, missing analysts’ forecast for $2.66 according to Bloomberg.
Its guidance for revenues for the full year also fell short of expectations, as did its second-quarter projections.
“Our near term business performance is being pressured by the continued headwinds in the markets impacted by energy and currency, as well as a general slowdown in the luxury consumer market,” said Gary Friedman, Restoration Hardware CEO, in the earnings statement.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: Scientists discovered something heartbreaking about this newfound dinosaur
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.