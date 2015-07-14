40 incredible restaurants you should eat at in your lifetime

Facebook / PerlanThe rotating restaurant, Perlan in Reykjavik, Iceland, offers amazing views of the city.
Dining out isn’t just about the food. It’s about the whole experience.
Some restaurants offer delicious food, incredible views, and an amazing atmosphere — and people travel around the world just to eat at them.
From a snow village in Finland to an underwater restaurant in the Maldives to the best restaurant in the world on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, here are 40 unforgettable restaurants that are worth travelling the world to eat at.
Al Mahara, which is located inside Dubai's luxurious Burj Al Arab hotel, claims to have the best seafood in Dubai. The restaurant's golden archway leads into a dining room built around a stunning aquarium, so guests can watch sharks, sting rays, and fish swim past as they dine.
Offering 16th-floor views of Moscow, Russia, the 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed White Rabbit serves Russian delicacies like caviar and truffles. The restaurant was ranked No. 23 on this year's list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
Situated right along the beach in Barcelona, Can Majó's menu is full of fresh seafood choices, including the Spanish favourite paella: saffron-infused rice with seafood and chorizo.
Maní is housed in a what used to be a private home in the Jardim Paulistano suburb of São Paulo, Brazil. The restaurant feels homey and down to earth, yet is considered to be one of the best restaurants in the world. It ranked No. 41 on this year's list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
Situated at the top of a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, Sierra Mar at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California, offers diners breathtaking ocean views through large floor-to-ceiling windows as well as an award-winning wine list.
D.O.M., located in São Paolo, Brazil, relies on the Amazon rainforest for ingredients to use in its Brazilian dishes. The restaurant ranked at No. 9 on this year's list of the World's 50 best restaurants.
Referring to itself as the world's first all-glass undersea restaurant, Ithaa is located 16 feet below sea level on Rangali Island in the Maldives. Diners are surrounded by both coral gardens and exotic sea life.
Located on the rooftop of the Hilton Doubletree in Istanbul, Turkey, 360Istanbul East is a restaurant, bar, and club all in one, complete with a summer terrace and infinity pool.
Blindekuh -- which means blind cow in German -- has two locations in Zurich and Basel, Switzerland. The restaurant claims to be the first of its kind; guests are served in the dark by a partially-sighted or blind waitstaff.
Located in Bangkok, Gaggan serves innovative Indian dishes which earned it the No. 10 spot on this year's list of the World's Best Restaurants.
Located on the beautiful shores of Natai Beach in Phuket, Thailand, Aziamendi is run by Spain's youngest ever three Michelin star chef, Eneko Atxa. The restaurant's menu is a fusion of Spanish, Basque country, and Thai cuisines.
Known as one of the best Spanish restaurants in Puerto Rico, Mi Casa by José Andrés is located in the Ritz Carlton Reserve on the gorgeous Dorado Beach. The menu presents twists on classics such as asapao and lechon.
Diners cosy up to one of 18 counter seats at Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare, the only three Michelin-starred restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. Drawing from Japanese cuisine and French technique, the restaurant serves mostly seafood.
The scenery doesn't get much more beautiful than the one at of La Chèvre d'Or in Eze, France, a town that lies between Nice and Monaco on the French Riviera. The restaurant is part of a charming hotel that overlooks the Mediterranean.
With European cuisine and Australian architecture, Temple Restaurant Beijing is one of China's hottest fine dining establishments, partly because the restaurant is inside of a former Tibetan temple.
Perlan in Reykjavik, Iceland, is a rotating restaurant that completes a full rotation every two hours, giving diners the opportunity to see the city while enjoying everything from lobster to lamb to scallops to foie gras.
Located in Shanghai, China, Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet is unlike any other restaurant, allowing diners to eat and experience dishes in a unique setting. Diners stay at the same 10-seat table in a single room all night, but a new soundtrack and table setting comes with each dish.
Located in Paris' Hôtel Plaza Athénée, the three star Michelin Alain Ducasse restaurant boasts an ultra modern and luxe interior along with a menu of natural 'haute cuisine' dishes made from sustainable ingredients. The restaurant's specialty is fish.
Central in Lima, Peru, won first place on last year's list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants and fourth place on this year's World's 100 Best Restaurants. It boasts an urban garden, in-house filtration system, and locally-sourced ingredients.
Sawada in Tokyo, Japan, is Omakase at its finest. The small restaurant can take only 6 diners at one time, and meals take about three hours and come at a hefty price, starting at about $270. But the sushi is extremely fresh, making it worth the yen you'll spend to eat there.
The open plan kitchen in the Test Kitchen in Cape Town, South Africa, allows guests to enjoy a meal while watching chefs hard at work. The restaurant -- which features tastes and flavours from all over -- ranked No. 28 on this year's World's Best Restaurants list.
Some favourites at L'Atelier Saint Germain de Joël Robuchon in Paris include the steak, lamb chops, and foie gras. The two star Michelin restaurant also gives diners the opportunity to watch their food being made by expert chefs while sitting at the bar.
Located in the extravagant Ciragan Palace Kempinski hotel in Istanbul, Tuğra pairs Ottoman decor and authentic historic cuisine with stunning views of the Bosphorus.
Starting off as a luncheonette in Tampa in 1953, Bern's Steak House eventually grew to eight dining rooms and a dessert room. Bern -- who opened the restaurant with his wife Gert -- is no longer alive, but the steakhouse is still run by his sons.
Sibilla Ristorante's selling point is its location. The Italian restaurant is located in Tivoli, at the base of two ancient Roman temples. What's more authentic than enjoying Italian food among the ruins?
Ezard's cuisine is described as 'Australian freestyle.' The Melbourne basement restaurant has plenty of seafood to choose from, as well as a full service bar.
Despite being a tapas bar now, Madrid's La Castela still has the feel of a traditional Madrid tavern: marble, mirrors, a tin counter, and stucco shelves. There's plenty of alcohol to be had, and the mouthwatering tapas are mostly seafood.
Part of the Ritz Carlton in Grand Cayman, Blue by Eric Ripert is the only Caribbean restaurant that has earned the AAA Five Diamond award. French chef Frederic Morineau specialises in fresh, local-caught seafood.
