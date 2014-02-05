20 Restaurants With Breathtaking Views Of The World

Sometimes a fantastic dining experience isn’t just about the food. Sometimes the beauty you can see right outside your window matters just as much.

Inspired by this Quora thread on the restaurants with the best views in the world, we’ve created our own list of eateries with incredible sights to offer.

From cafes perched in the sky to gourmet eateries only accessible by boat, these places are sure to satisfy more than just your stomach.

Perched 1,151 feet above Toronto at the top of the CN Tower, the revolving 360 Restaurant offers fresh cuisine and a constantly changing city view. Watch fishing boats go by as the sun sets at the Rock Bar at Bali's Ayana Resort and Spa. Enjoy some traditional Hawaiian food with a view at the Canoe House at the Big Island's Mauna Lani Hotel. Take in views of stunning Lake Como from the restaurant at the Hotel Metropole in Bellagio, Italy. Meals at the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant at the Hilton Maldives Resort and Spa may be pricey (dinners start at about $US120 for hotel guests), but the opportunity to dine with the fishes is well worth it. The 14-seat restaurant is located in a pavilion at the end of a jetty and gives diners panorama underwater views. Feast on local buffalo and trout in the Mural Room at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Yellowstone National Park. The view of the Teton Range isn't so bad, either. La Rosa Náutica is a Victorian-style restaurant perched at the end of a pier in Lima, Peru. It's the perfect spot to watch some surfers hang 10. A Pittsburgh tradition for more than 50 years, LeMont offers spectacular views of Steel City, best enjoyed on a night when fireworks explode at eye level. Chow down on Turkish-Scandinavian food while observing Istanbul from above at Mikla, on the roof of the Marmara Pera Hotel. This spot at the New York Grill, on the 52nd floor of the Park Hyatt in Tokyo, may seem familiar to fans of 'Lost in Translation.' Bill Murray's character frequents this iconic bar in the film, and its city views are not to be missed. Panoramic views from Brooklyn's Michelin-starred River Cafe include the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Statue of Liberty. After suffering significant damage from Hurricane Sandy, the iconic restaurant reopened for private events during the holidays and hopes to return to full dinner service February 1. The Sierra Mar restaurant at the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, Calif. offers stunning, unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean. Soaring above Windy City on the 95th floor of the John Hancock Center, the Signature Room offers a dazzling view of the Chicago cityscape. All four of the restaurants at the luxurious Sofitel Rio de Janeiro Copacabana have beautiful beach views. Grab a drink at the Sydney Opera Bar, which looks out over the Harbour Bridge and cruise ships heading to the Circular Quay. The views of Waterton Lake from the Royal Stewart Dining Room at the Prince of Wales Hotel are a must-see. They're just across the U.S. border in lower Alberta, Canada. At the Rock, an aptly-named restaurant in Zanzibar, diners enjoy seafood freshly caught from the surrounding Indian Ocean. Visitors can walk out to the restaurant while the tide is low, but when it rises they need to be transported back and forth by boat. Get a bird's-eye view of Bangkok at the Vertigo and Moon Bar, an open-air rooftop bar and grill on the 61st floor of the city's Banyan Tree Hotel. Michel Bras is a three-starred Michelin restaurant-hotel in Laguiole, France by the renowned chef of the same name. Wide windows look out onto the green south-of-France countryside. Take in stunning views of the Côte d'Azur from the Michelin-starred La Chèvre d'Or.

