The Ultimate List Of Restaurants Owned By Celebrities

As if dominating the silver screen, sports arenas, and Billboard charts wasn’t enough, these celebrities expanded their brands to restaurants.



Some, like Toby Keith and Jimmy Buffett, like to make it obvious they own the eatery, but others care more about elegance than their namesake.

From New York to Atlanta, we’ve got a roundup of the hottest restaurants owned by your favourite bold-faced names.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.