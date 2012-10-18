Restaurants Are Starting To Make Instagram Menus [Photos]

Photo: Instagram / @rfabricio305917

Instagram has proven that it only takes a smartphone to become a food photographer with a following. It was only a matter of time until restaurants would start capitalising on the trend.

Comodo, a new Latin American restaurant in Soho, has started what it’s calling the first-ever Instagram menu.



Basically, New York diners are encouraged to tag food pics with #ComodoMenu — the restaurant goes so far as to spell it out on the menu.

This way, restaurant-goers won’t have to take a fake trip to the bathroom in order to spy on what the food at other tables looks like.

Of course, there’s a downside. Since the campaign lives on Instagram, Comodo has absolutely no control over what people post. So if there’s a bad plate of food, there’s no way to keep it from ending up on the stream.

Although Comodo is trying to keep #ComodoMenu co-opted, so when someone posted a picture of an IKEA lunch of Swedish meatballs using that hashtag, the restaurant commented:

Hey there, I saw you posting a few food pictures on Instagram under the ComodoMenu hashtag. ComodoMenu was created to display the dishes of the Comodo Restaurant and we wouldn’t want to confuse people with other dishes from other places. If you don’t mind, would you please remove the hashtag from your pictures? And of course, you’re invited to come by our restaurant on 58 Macdougal st, NYC and take your own. Thank you so much.

Good luck with that one …

