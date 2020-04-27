Restaurants can now add an 'Order Food' button on their Instagram profile which takes users to Uber Eats, Deliveroo or DoorDash

Instagram

Businesses can add an ‘order food’ button on their Instagram profile that takes users to delivery platform they are available on.

The food delivery platforms available in Australia include Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Doordash.

Businesses can also add an ‘order food’ sticker on their Instagram Stories.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Instagram has rolled out some new tools allowing restaurants and cafes to market their delivery offering.

Businesses can now add an ‘Order Food’ button on their profile or a sticker on their Instagram Story which takes you directly to a food delivery platform.

The current food delivery platforms available through Instagram are Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Doordash.

Instagram Story. Image: Supplied.

To add the ‘Order Food’ button on their profile, businesses have to add the link to their delivery partner in Settings under Action Buttons. The ‘Order Food’ sticker is available in the Stories tray. Users can even reshare the stickers on their own Insta Stories.

The move comes as many restaurants have had to shift to online delivery and takeaway amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, some restaurant owners have been calling for delivery companies like Uber Eats and Deliveroo to reduce the commission fees they charge.

Instagram has also created a new donate button businesses can use to link to Facebook fundraisers. It comes after Facebook – which owns Instagram – launched fundraisers for small businesses.

When your Facebook fundraiser page is set up, you can go to ‘share’ and press Instagram Stories. Businesses can also add a donate button to their profile.

“For many small businesses right now, we know that every sale helps,” Kaylie Smith, Head of Market Operations, Instagram APAC said in a statement. “We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and stay informed on how to navigate this crisis.”

READ MORE:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.