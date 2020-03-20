Restaurants are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as the outbreak causes a 'huge downturn in trade'

Restaurants are taking extra measures to prevent coronavirus spreading. Image: Getty

Restaurants are struggling as the coronavirus impacts customer numbers.

Scott Blamey, owner and director of The Runaway Spoon told Business Insider Australia he has experienced a “huge downturn in trade”.

Sydney Restaurant Group restauranteur Bill Drakopoulos said job losses will happen if the situation continues.

Restaurants are feeling the heat as the coronavirus outbreak affects customer numbers.

Scott Blamey, owner of The Runaway Spoon in Lindfield, told Business Insider Australia his business has seen a “huge downturn in trade” as a result, including through online delivery orders.

“I’ve got all the [services] – Menulog, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Deliveroo and they’ve all been affected,” he said. “Some places are saying they’re having a huge increase, but I haven’t seen a huge increase here at all.”

Blamey is also finding it challenging to attract customers, despite promoting takeaway sales.

“It’s very hard when the customer base has dropped,” he said.

Bill Drakopoulos, restaurateur at the Sydney Restaurant Group, has also seen a drop in trade, which has put a strain on the company’s earnings.

“Our trade has steadily decreased from the beginning of March, but in particular this current week as fear and uncertainty has begun to spread,” he told Business Insider Australia via email. “The strain on cashflow is unprecedented with this current trend looking to remain for the foreseeable future.”

Sydney Restaurant Group operates several restaurants and cafes including Aqua Dining – above the North Sydney Olympic Pool, Ormeggio at The Spit in Mosman and Ripples Milsons Point.

Drakopoulos said many larger parties have cancelled or deferred their bookings to a later date.

“Staff retrenchments will be inevitable if business doesn’t return back to normal levels,” he said.

Extra cleaning precautions are being taken

Blamey said his business has always been hygiene-focused, but with the coronavirus outbreak he is taking extra precautions.

All table and chairs are sanitised with disinfectant after people leave and door handles are constantly wiped down.

“We’ve stopped the use of people’s keep cups,” he added. “We check the temperature of our dishwashers to make sure the hot water is at a certain temperature that it will clean the cups and obviously sterilise the cups.

“We are still accepting cash as well as Eftpos, but we have hand sanitiser by the till so as soon as cash is handed over and change is given, staff can sanitise their hands.”

Similarly, Sydney Restaurant Group has taken extra steps to make sure coronavirus doesn’t spread among staff and guests.

All surfaces are wiped down with food-grade sanitiser and there is hand sanitiser throughout the company’s cafes and restaurants for both staff and guests to take. The company has also issued a temporary ban on keep cups and removed communal water stations.

When it comes to staff, Drakopoulos said that they are being retrained in hygiene practices and encouraged to frequently and thoroughly wash their hands.

Sydney Restaurant Group is also taking steps to ensure social distancing by reducing person-to-person contact and spacing all tables “at a reasonable distance” between guests.

It comes after Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy urged Australians to maintain social distancing, which means limiting human contact as much as possible.

“No more hand-shaking, no more hugging, except in your family,” he said.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Scott Morrison issued a ban on gatherings of 100 or more people indoors, on top of the ban on outdoor gatherings of 500 or more people.

A call to support local restaurants

Blamey called on Australians to support local businesses so they can remain afloat.

“I’m an institution here,” he said. “I’ve been here 17 years. If people don’t support local business then those local businesses aren’t going to get through this.”

Drakopoulos said the Group’s restaurants are open for business to serve customers.

“We miss them and want them to return.”

