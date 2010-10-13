Restaurant.com Sells 1.5 Million Coupons In 48 Hours With Groupon-Style Promotion

Long line, but the food is decent and you can’t argue with the price.

Restaurant.com just sold a whopping 1.5 million coupons nationwide in just 48 hours by telling consumers they were getting in on a Groupon-like deal.Restaurant.com called its offer a “daily deal,” but it didn’t actually have much of anything in common with what Groupon or its competitors do.



Restaurant.com has a relatively stable inventory of discounted vouchers on sale all the time. Rather than highlighting some specific deal for a limited time, the company simply put a wide range of its inventory on sale at 90% off face value for a two-day window.

Naturally sales exploded. Take 90% off anything and people are going to be interested.

What’s funny here is that Restuarant.com felt the need to frame its sale as a Groupon-esque daily deal. Really, it was just a run-of-the-mill sale.

That’s a great sign for Groupon and company: even businesses that aren’t in a position to offer Groupon-style daily deals think it’s in their interest to associate themselves with the Groupon model.

In this case, that appears to be right. Restaurant.com normally sells roughly 79,000 coupons in a 48-hour period, the company tells us. The “daily deal” promotion boosted sales almost 20-fold.

