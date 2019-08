This past Saturday, a bunch of restaurant employees in New Jersey thought they won the Powerball.

It looked like the best night of their lives… until they realised that they didn’t actually win. Turns out they had the right numbers, but on the wrong day.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

